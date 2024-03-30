Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 308 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,244 shares of company stock worth $58,930,611 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $311.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.01 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

