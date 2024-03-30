PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

PLDT Trading Up 1.0 %

PLDT stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. PLDT has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $30.39.

Institutional Trading of PLDT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

