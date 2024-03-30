Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0913 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.