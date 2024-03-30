Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0913 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

