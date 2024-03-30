Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

