PFG Investments LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 436,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79,073 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,006,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

