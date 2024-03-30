Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PESI opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.47 and a beta of 0.46. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 47,814 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

