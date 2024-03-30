PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.