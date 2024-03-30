Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $124.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.49. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $124.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $83,524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oshkosh by 53.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after buying an additional 467,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after buying an additional 272,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Oshkosh by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

