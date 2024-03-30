Oppenheimer Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VRNT

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. Verint Systems has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,929,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 241.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Verint Systems by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.