OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OCFC opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

