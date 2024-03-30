MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 4.2% Following Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1,822.23 and last traded at $1,839.00. 1,305,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,248,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,919.16.

Specifically, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total transaction of $198,643.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total transaction of $198,643.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,396 shares of company stock valued at $87,014,015. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,074.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,014.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 2.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

