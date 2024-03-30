Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several research firms have commented on MGX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MGX opened at $10.55 on Friday. Metagenomi has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

In other Metagenomi news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 800,000 shares of Metagenomi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,739,175 shares in the company, valued at $26,087,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

