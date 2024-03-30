McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $96,000 Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $361,915,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $165,932,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,916,000 after buying an additional 3,723,659 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 544.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after buying an additional 1,686,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $47.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

