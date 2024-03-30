McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $76,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NKE opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.56. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.