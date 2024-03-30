McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.7% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $281.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.39 and a 200-day moving average of $280.93.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

