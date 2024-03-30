Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.40.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.98) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
