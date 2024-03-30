Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Sells $49,516.65 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $49,516.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,706 shares in the company, valued at $40,958,261.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $172,300.00.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $17.22 on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $252.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LWAY. StockNews.com downgraded Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LWAY

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.