Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Sells $49,516.65 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $49,516.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,706 shares in the company, valued at $40,958,261.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Julie Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $172,300.00.
Lifeway Foods Trading Down 10.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $17.22 on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $252.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LWAY. StockNews.com downgraded Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday.
Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
