Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

