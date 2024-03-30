Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $417.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

