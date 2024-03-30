iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $300.29

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $300.29 and last traded at $300.25, with a volume of 18482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.90.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

