iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Raised by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $337.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.32 and its 200-day moving average is $299.25. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.87 and a twelve month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

