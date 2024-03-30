iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 701,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 326,288 shares.The stock last traded at $28.30 and had previously closed at $28.28.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

