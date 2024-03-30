Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $444.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.97. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

