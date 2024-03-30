Inscription Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.8% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $37.92 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $299.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.