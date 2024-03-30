Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) is Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 3.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 112,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $205.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

