Highland Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,805 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.6% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 87,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 167,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 218,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 61,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $42.01 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

