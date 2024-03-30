Highland Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 14,643 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 7.8% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $17,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $36.54 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

