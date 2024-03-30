Highland Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.3% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $86.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

