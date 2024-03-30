Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hallador Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

HNRG stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $185.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 760.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,703 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 809,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 287,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 245,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

