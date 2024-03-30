Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $31.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $259.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $198.61 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

