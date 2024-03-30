Financial Survey: nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) & Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enghouse Systems and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enghouse Systems N/A N/A N/A nCino -8.89% 0.31% 0.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of Enghouse Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of nCino shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enghouse Systems N/A N/A N/A $1.11 20.41 nCino $476.54 million 8.96 -$102.72 million ($0.38) -98.37

This table compares Enghouse Systems and nCino’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enghouse Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nCino. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enghouse Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enghouse Systems and nCino, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enghouse Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A nCino 0 5 6 0 2.55

Enghouse Systems presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 186.98%. nCino has a consensus target price of $35.40, suggesting a potential downside of 5.30%. Given Enghouse Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enghouse Systems is more favorable than nCino.

Summary

nCino beats Enghouse Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video. Its technologies include contact center, video collaboration, video health monitoring, video room systems, interactive voice response, artificial intelligence, outbound dialers, attendant console, agent performance optimization, customer survey, business intelligence and analytics that may be deployed in private cloud, multi-tenant cloud or on-premise environments. This segment serves financial services, media businesses, telecoms, business process service providers, as well as technology and health care companies. The Asset Management Group segment offers a portfolio of software and services to cable operators, network telecommunication providers, media, transit, defense, and public safety companies. This segment's products include network infrastructure, operations support systems, and business support systems, as well as video and cloud TV solutions. This segment also provides fleet routing, dispatch, scheduling, transit e-ticketing and automated fare collection, communications, and emergency control center solutions for the transportation, government, first responders, and security sectors. The company also offers SaaS based enterprise mobility management solutions; Video Engagement Platform that provides video creation, content management, and highly scalable delivery solutions; and cloud communications. Enghouse Systems Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a suite of products that enables loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, settlement agents, and others to engage in the homeownership process from internet-enabled device. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through sales team comprising business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

