Financial Analysis: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) vs. Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Free Report) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Guild’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Pfandbriefbank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guild $655.19 million 1.38 -$39.01 million ($0.65) -22.69

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guild.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Pfandbriefbank 1 0 0 0 1.00 Guild 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Guild, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Guild has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.39%. Given Guild’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guild is more favorable than Deutsche Pfandbriefbank.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Pfandbriefbank N/A N/A N/A Guild -5.95% 3.57% 1.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guild beats Deutsche Pfandbriefbank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG operates as a specialist bank for investments in commercial real estate and public infrastructure projects in Europe and the United States of America. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Public Investment Finance, and Value Portfolio segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides financing for professional real estate investors, which includes professional national and international real estate companies, institutional investors, and property funds to financed properties comprising office buildings, properties for residential use, retail, and logistic properties, as well as hotel business. Its Public Investment Finance segment offers financing eligible for bonds aimed at the provision and improvement of public infrastructure for region, province, municipalities, urban development companies, public hospital, investment, and real estate companies; provides long-term publicly granted export financing hedged by public export-credit insurers; and operates digital platform for public-sector borrowers and institutional investors. The Value Portfolio segment comprises non-strategic portfolios and activities including existing financings to public sector which are not linked to specific projects. The company is headquartered in Garching, Germany.

About Guild

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.