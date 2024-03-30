Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.35. Envista has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.
