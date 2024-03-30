Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 2.3% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

EPD opened at $29.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.