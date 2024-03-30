Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

