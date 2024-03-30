Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

