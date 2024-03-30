Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,890 shares of company stock valued at $26,952,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

MU stock opened at $117.89 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $122.46. The company has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

