Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $399.09 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.63 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.73 and a 200-day moving average of $333.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

