Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 27.2% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $39,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225,134 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

