Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 7.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $410.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $381.03 and its 200-day moving average is $381.72. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

