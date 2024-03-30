Day & Ennis LLC Sells 1,524 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

