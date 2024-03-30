Day & Ennis LLC Purchases Shares of 4,090 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
