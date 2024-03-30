Day & Ennis LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,864,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after buying an additional 317,802 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,249,000 after buying an additional 181,540 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,324,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after acquiring an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $187.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average of $158.86.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

