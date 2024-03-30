Day & Ennis LLC Invests $132,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $86.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.