Day & Ennis LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Day & Ennis LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,303 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of GOVT opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
