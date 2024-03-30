Curtiss-Wright Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $11.04 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $11.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.81. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CW. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $255.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $157.72 and a 52-week high of $257.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.37 and its 200 day moving average is $219.00.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 145 shares of company stock worth $27,451 and sold 12,451 shares worth $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

