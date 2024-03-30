Constant Guidance Financial LLC Takes $575,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Bank of America accounts for 0.6% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after acquiring an additional 746,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $299.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

