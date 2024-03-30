Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 140.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

