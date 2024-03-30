CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.37.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Bank of America upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
View Our Latest Report on CEMEX
Institutional Trading of CEMEX
CEMEX Price Performance
CX stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.03.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CEMEX
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.