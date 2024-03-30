Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Reduced by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $366.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $367.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

